Athletes of the Week: Trio of Alaskans lift Adams State to wins over UAA, with another on the way

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Many are familiar with the Trans-Alaska Pipeline, an oil transportation system from Prudhoe Bay to Valdez. But fewer are familiar with the women’s basketball pipeline from Alaska to Alamosa, Colorado.

The Adams State women’s basketball program traveled to Anchorage over the weekend to face the UAA Seawolves and brought three Alaskans on their roster with them.

Once opponents on the high school basketball courts of Alaska, Angelline Nageak (Dimond 2020), Elaina Watson (Palmer) and Nyenia John (West Anchorage 2019) teamed up more than 2,000 miles away from home and have been representing the state while ballin’ out at the Division II level.

Not only did they get to perform in front of friends and family again, but the trio more than contributed to a pair of big-time wins over their hometown school, 83-82 Friday night and 66-65 the following night.

“I think it is really big time for people to be able to see that Alaskans can hoop too and be out and be successful in college basketball,” said Nageak, who had 14 points and seven assists in Game 1 before swiping six steals in Game 2. “Just being able to come and beat [UAA], especially being a kid from Alaska, it means a lot.”

“It felt really good because I also had family fly down from Washington to come see [the games] so it was quite a bit of traveling and then with the signs, they said they were going to make signs and stuff like that. I didn’t actually see them until the game so it was a good surprise,” said John, who provided defense and rebounding for the Grizzlies in the two wins.

”For me personally it felt like a huge win because I always grew up watching [UAA], they always have been the top dogs and everybody knows about their program. So being able to come in and execute plans and win was great — as a team and individually.”

“It is important because I grew up here, I have a bunch of family, friends, coaches [here]. I played against [Nageak and Watson], and Alissa Pili. We all grew up together and it is cool we get to come back and support Alaska and all that,” Watson added. “You just gotta put in the work for it and you can go wherever you want.”

It is not common to see more Alaskans on the opposing team than the hometown Seawolves, but Adams State head coach Mario Caetano clearly sees something in Alaskan athletes.

”I am just blessed and lucky enough to coach these kids. They just play extremely hard and they approach every day with a chip on their shoulder, trying to prove something, and that’s what attracts me to them,” Caetano said, adding he did not have any prior Alaska basketball experience before his trio joined the team.

And yet another Alaskan is ready to join the Division II program next year, as Dimond senior standout Maile Wilcox, the reigning Cook Inlet Conference Player of the Year, just signed her NLI to play for the Grizzlies last week.

”Their culture,” Wilcox said of why she chose Adams State, also adding her connection with Nageak, the former Lynx. “I really connected with Coach Mario, he does a really good job with everything off the court as well as on the court, so that really clicked for me.”

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.