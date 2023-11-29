First responders pull helpless kitten up in bucket from bottom of 40-foot well

A kitten who fell in a 40-foot well was rescued by first responders.
A kitten who fell in a 40-foot well was rescued by first responders.(Forsyth County Sheriff's Office / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:29 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Gray News) – Emergency responders in North Carolina pulled a tiny kitten from a well measuring about 40 feet deep.

Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office worked with Winston-Salem Fire Department firefighters to make the rescue happen.

A bucket was dropped down to the bottom of the well, and the kitten was coaxed into riding it up to the surface.

The kitten was wet and dirty, but appeared to be unhurt. It was taken to the Forsyth County Animal Shelter.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identified the man Monday morning as 21-year-old Jaivion Hawkins.
JBER soldier killed in Spenard shooting, 2 others injured, authorities say
Survivor speaks out in aftermath of deadly Wrangell landslide
Survivor speaks out in aftermath of deadly Wrangell landslide as statewide community steps up to help
The municipality is continuing outreach efforts for people living in encampments across...
Anchorage outdoor death toll rises to 50, police say
Anchorage parks and recreation taking a pause on relocating homeless out of of snow dump site
Anchorage leaders pause relocation of homeless out of snow dump site
McMaster directed South Carolina solicitors to give the attorney general 10 days’ notice...
Inmates in 3 Mat-Su correctional facilities indicted on charges of promoting contraband

Latest News

The United States is sending 54,000 pounds of food and medicine to Gaza. The first shipment...
Israeli military says 10 Israelis, four Thai nationals, have been released by Hamas
FILE -- An Ohio attorney has been suspended for throwing a feces-filled can at an advocacy...
Attorney suspended for throwing Pringles can with human feces at victim’s advocacy center
Florida authorities say Sandra Jimenez, 44, was arrested and booked into jail on a charge of...
Woman stabs boyfriend in eye with rabies needle for looking at other women, police say
FILE - This photo provided by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife from a remote...
Wolverines threatened with extinction as climate change melts their snowy mountain refuges, US says