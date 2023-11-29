Mayor Bronson issues budget vetoes to Assembly disapproval

FastCast morning digital headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.
By Joey Klecka
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:33 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mayor Dave Bronson laid down multiple vetoes on the municipal budget Tuesday, a week after the city’s general operating budget was approved by the Anchorage Assembly.

Assembly leadership released a statement Wednesday criticizing Bronson’s vetoes, saying they are targeting crucial public safety measures that affect city street maintenance, affordable housing measures, and crisis response programs with the police and fire departments.

According to Assembly leaders, Bronson’s vetoes include $4 million slashed from public safety and housing affordability initiatives and $2.79 million against the municipal workforce.

Assembly Vice Chair Meg Zaletel said in the release that the Anchorage Fire Department’s Mobile Crisis Team and the police department’s Mobile Intervention Team will be defunded if the vetoes were to be approved.

“These well-loved programs save money over time by diverting fire and police resources and are one of the Municipality’s best tools for reducing mental and behavioral health crises,” Zaletel said.

Assembly Chair Christopher Constant said in the release that Bronson’s vetoes cut positions across 10 departments, adding that the city’s recent issues with getting streets plowed after big snowfalls will not be addressed with the vetoes.

“This is a classic case of a penny wise, pound foolish because as we’ve seen over the past two years, expensive emergency contracts can cost three times as much as the municipal workforce,” Constant said.

City leadership has butted heads with Bronson since he took office in July 2021, particularly on the lag in getting streets plowed after heavy snowfalls, and where to house the homeless population.

Bronson had not yet responded to interview requests at the time of publication. Bronson said at the Nov. 21 Assembly meeting that he was looking for budget cuts in what he calls an attempt to lower taxes on residents.

“My administration’s budget comes in under the tax cap and would lessen the burden for taxpayers, while providing essential service to the people of Anchorage,” Bronson said during that meeting.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

