Warm and windy winter weather across Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Strong winds raked the Anchorage and southcentral region Tuesday. A gust to 43 mph was recorded at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport and wind gusts to 66 were noted on the Anchorage hillside. Temperatures were in the 40s through the windy day, when normal highs would be in the upper 20s this time of the winter season.

A large low pushed inland over the western Interior, and there is a second behind it, still developing. This system will be the primary weather influence over the next 36 to 48 hours.

There is also warning-level winds over the Alaska Range through early Wednesday and advisories in place over the western half of the state for strong winds and snow. Turnagain Pass is under a winter weather advisory through 3 a.m. Thursday for up to 16 inches of snow and winds gusting to 35 mph. Seward is another location that could have heavy snow and rain.

Rain returns to Southeast Alaska, with northern portions of the Panhandle seeing snow. An advisory was issued for the higher elevations around Haines, where up to 6 inches of snow is forecast.

Hot spot: Metlakatla, in Southeast Alaska, with 47 degrees.

Cold spot: Northway, dropping to 8 below zero.

Highest precipitation: Cordova with 1.17 inches of rain.

