Warm and windy winter weather across Alaska

Active weather pattern for Alaska this week
Warm and windy winter weather across Alaska
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:36 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Strong winds raked the Anchorage and southcentral region Tuesday. A gust to 43 mph was recorded at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport and wind gusts to 66 were noted on the Anchorage hillside. Temperatures were in the 40s through the windy day, when normal highs would be in the upper 20s this time of the winter season.

A large low pushed inland over the western Interior, and there is a second behind it, still developing. This system will be the primary weather influence over the next 36 to 48 hours.

There is also warning-level winds over the Alaska Range through early Wednesday and advisories in place over the western half of the state for strong winds and snow. Turnagain Pass is under a winter weather advisory through 3 a.m. Thursday for up to 16 inches of snow and winds gusting to 35 mph. Seward is another location that could have heavy snow and rain.

Rain returns to Southeast Alaska, with northern portions of the Panhandle seeing snow. An advisory was issued for the higher elevations around Haines, where up to 6 inches of snow is forecast.

Hot spot: Metlakatla, in Southeast Alaska, with 47 degrees.

Cold spot: Northway, dropping to 8 below zero.

Highest precipitation: Cordova with 1.17 inches of rain.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identified the man Monday morning as 21-year-old Jaivion Hawkins.
JBER soldier killed in Spenard shooting, 2 others injured, authorities say
The municipality is continuing outreach efforts for people living in encampments across...
Anchorage outdoor death toll rises to 50, police say
Healy man cited in fatal sled dog crash on Denali Highway
Healy man cited in fatal sled dog crash on Denali Highway
FILE - A landslide along a Southeast Alaska highway killed at least one and has left...
Survivor speaks out in aftermath of deadly Wrangell landslide as statewide community steps up to help
McMaster directed South Carolina solicitors to give the attorney general 10 days’ notice...
Inmates in 3 Mat-Su correctional facilities indicted on charges of promoting contraband

Latest News

MF - Turnagain Pass Advisory 11-28-23
Warm and windy winter weather
Gusty winds with slick conditions expected across Southcentral
Gusty winds with slick conditions expected across Southcentral Alaska
Gusty winds with slick conditions expected across Southcentral
Gusty winds with slick conditions expected across Southcentral
MF-Winter weather 11-27-23
Slushy snow becomes icy with dropping temps