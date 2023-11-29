Windy and warm weather remains, with heavy snow for Turnagain Pass

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gusty southeasterly winds through the night kept temperatures well above freezing for many locations. As a result, we are entering our 7th day of seeing temperatures remaining abnormally warm. For Anchorage, today could mark our 4th day in the last week where highs warm near or into the lower 40s. This warmth, while not record warmth, is still nearly 15 degrees above average.

We’ll see another breezy day across Southcentral, with some areas of wintry mix looking possible for inland locations. While most inland areas will stay on the drier side, much of the active weather today will impact the Kenai and Prince William Sound. A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Turnagain Pass through 9 PM this evening. Snow of 10 to 16 inches looks possible with winds gusting upwards of 25 mph. It’s very possible that with the warm conditions, more of a rain-snow event can be expected for the first part of the day, which will lead to difficult road conditions. Take it easy if you are heading south along the Seward Highway, as slick roads will remain an issue through the day.

Rain and snow will also impact Prince William Sound, where Valdez has the best chance for accumulation of 1 to 2 inches into the evening hours. As the low continues to trek northward it will lose steam leading to decreasing snow, winds and rain into the night. This should allow for temperatures to fall down near or below freezing for many areas. The drier spell will be brief, as another low moves into the Gulf of Alaska keeping the active weather around for both Southcentral and Southeast.

While the month of November as a whole is nearly 4 degrees above average, there is signs of a cool down heading our way as we close out this month and welcome in December. Highs by this week drop into the 20s for highs with overnight lows returning back to the teens. While December will bring some chilly weather, there is the potential for more warmth as we head into the 2nd half of the month.

Have a safe and happy Wednesday!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.