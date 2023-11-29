Without them, they wouldn’t fly: the unseen leaders of the Alaska Army National Guard air fleet

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With 82% of Alaska’s communities dependent on aviation for year-round access, the Alaska National Guard plays a critical role in rescue operations across the state.

From the Alaska Air National Guard’s 176th Wing — home of the 210th, 211th, and 212th rescue squadrons — to the Alaska Army National Guard’s Golf Company, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB), many hands play a part in any successful search and rescue mission.

But the fleet of aircraft that carry the guardsmen would never see Alaska’s horizon if not for those on the ground. Chief Warrant Officer 3 Isaac Temple, a support pilot for the Army National Guard, would be the first to admit that without the aircraft maintainers, he’d never take flight.

“They are the ones that keep these things in the sky,” Temple said.

On a Wednesday in mid-November, a handful of aircraft mechanics were running a routine phase inspection on an HH-60M Black Hawk called “Margie”. The rotor blades were disassembled while wires dangled down from the interior fuselage — all purposefully torn apart in an effort to keep the bird airworthy.

“It’s a pretty in-depth inspection process,” Staff Sgt. Jonathan Holston, a certified Airframe and Powerplant mechanic for the Army National Guard said. “They tear a lot of things apart and they’re just going over [it], making sure there’s nothing broken, loose — you know, fixing any kind of issues that they see on any kind systems of the aircraft.”

Sgt. Matthew Tucker, a medic for Detachment 1, Golf Company, 2-211th GSAB also acknowledged that without the maintainers, he would be unable to provide support to the patients he serves.

“It takes a lot of time to maintain the aircraft,” Tucker said. “A lot of attention to detail.”

Tucker said he sometimes helps the mechanics work on the helicopters while in rural areas, but admitted his assistance doesn’t go far beyond handing them tools.

“Somebody’s always watching me,” Tucker laughed. “If the medic is touching the aircraft they get a little scared.”

Temple said for every hour he flies, several hours go back into maintenance. He’s always confident in the aircraft he boards because of the dedicated work that has gone into its preservation.

“It’s comforting to know the people who are working on these helicopters really care about their job,” Temple said. “They know what they’re doing, they take it seriously, and every day that they show up to work they’re able to get the job done.”

