Cooler temps coming our way

Storm systems move south by weekend
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM AKST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain and snow hangs around for southcentral, and even southeast Alaska through much of the rest of the week.

Heavy snow, 18 inches, hit Turnagain Pass Wednesday. A winter weather advisory is also affecting the Haines area, and Klukwan. Snowfall of 3 to 6 inches expected by the time the storm moves on.

One large low is spinning in the Gulf of Alaska affecting southcentral and southeast. Another spins over the western extension of the Aleutians, bringing more of the same conditions, strong winds, rain and snow. Gusts in Atka hit 52 mph, and Adak could see gusts to 60 mph.

Hot spot: Sitka, in southeast Alaska, with 45 degrees.

Cold spot: Northway, dropping to 13 degrees below zero.

Highest precipitation: Kodiak with 1.70 inches of rain.

