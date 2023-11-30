Highly active aurora could be visible tonight for parts of Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A break in the cloudy weather could give Alaskans great views of the aurora borealis this week.

Wednesday was the first day in nearly a week where our air temperature dropped below freezing. While it was a short-lived freeze, temperatures are trending downward as we close out this month and welcome in the final month of 2023. Highs today will warm into the low- to mid-30s, with an incoming low bringing the possibility for some light snow. Warmer conditions can be expected near the immediate Gulf Coast, where highs will top out in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

An incoming low will bring the return of snow to parts of Southcentral Alaska, with most of the accumulation occurring across the eastern Kenai Peninsula and through Prince William Sound. While Anchorage and surrounding areas will see the chance for some light snow, the accumulation looks to be significantly less, thanks to the mountains. We’ll likely see anywhere from a trace to just under an inch of snow. Let it be known that any snow that falls will provide better traction than the icy conditions we continue to see across the region.

While Southcentral will be dealing with a weakening low today, Southeast Alaska will continue to see scattered to periodic areas of rain and snow. While the outlook ahead favors a weather pattern that’s not as highly active as we’ve seen this month, daily rain and snow will remain in the forecast. No storm looks to really bring any significant issues to Southeast for the time being.

As snow tapers off across Southcentral tonight, we’ll begin to see a break in the clouds. Should this break arrive, a stunning display of the aurora borealis could provide an excellent window for viewing and capturing on camera. The aurora — which is expected to peak at a KP of 7 overnight — will be seen all over Alaska where clouds won’t impede visibility. For Southcentral and Southwest Alaska, the best viewing looks to come tonight, as clouds move back in for the weekend. If you’re heading out to do aurora chasing, expect temperatures to drop into the 20s.

The outlook ahead favors colder weather for the first week or so of December. Highs through much of next week will be sitting in the low- to mid-20s, with overnight lows in the teens.

