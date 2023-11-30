Little Diomede’s only school closed after building crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Around midday on Sunday, a city building on Little Diomede Island slid off its foundation into the island community’s only school.

The impact of the aged structure — which houses a post office — shifted and created cracks in the school building, prompting a swift evacuation for the teachers and principal living in a portion of the school.

There were no injuries reported, but safety quickly became the top priority for the Bering Strait School District.

“They heard a very loud noise, were very fearful, concerned for their safety and then when they started looking around, they see the building leaning on the school. One wall of the school, the library wall, had bowed out slightly,” said Susan Nedza, the school district’s chief school administrator. “There was a crack inside in the classroom across the whole ceiling of the school so they knew that the building had shifted and were very concerned.”

The impact to the school building caused it to be shifted and formed cracks in various parts of the school, causing a swift evacuation for the teachers and principal living in a portion of the school. (Carla Ahkvaluk)

Nedza’s administration is now working to make accommodations for the 20 students at Diomede School.

“We’ve been scrambling to make sure, first of all, school is closed and kids are safe, then evacuating our staff members because they do live in a portion of the school and we can’t have them living in a building that may have structural issues. There’s potential for fire or fuel issues,” Nedza said.

According to Nedza, the school is an integral part of the small community, serving as a gathering place where children can receive two meals a day. Because its kitchen is not functional, the school is using other means to prepare ready-made meals for students.

Although the school is closed this week, students will begin remote learning on Monday. The school leaders have met with families and handed out a plan for virtual school learning. Most families have Starlink, a satellite internet service provider, and are receiving laptops to connect with teachers once they’re situated.

The community also has a team working on safety measures in case the collapse progresses further. The school is hoping to get engineers to look at the building soon to make sure there will not be further issues.

“These are tough kids and tough families, they live through things you would never think that you can live through and they go about life in a place that some people would not be able to,” Nedza said.

Nedza mentioned schools in the remote district have had trouble keeping up with general maintenance issues. She says the lack of maintenance is due to funding gaps.

“Whether it’s in the city of Anchorage or it’s out in remote schools, we all have a stagnant BSA funding and we all have major maintenance that is not meeting our needs,” Nedza said. “So how [do] we meet those funding needs on a regular basis, let alone a big crisis like this?”

Nedza says it’s unknown when the school repairs will be complete.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.