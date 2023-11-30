Red Lobster lost $11 million thanks to all-you-can-eat shrimp promotion

This Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, file photo, shows a Red Lobster restaurant in North Miami, Fla.
This Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, file photo, shows a Red Lobster restaurant in North Miami, Fla.(Wilfredo Lee | AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:00 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Red Lobster’s all-you-can-eat shrimp promotion may have been a little too popular.

The company says the promotion led to roughly $11 million in losses during the third quarter of this year.

Red Lobster made endless shrimp a permanent menu item in June.

At the time, it only cost $20. Now, the company is raising the price to $25, saying more people are taking advantage of the promotion than they expected.

Red Lobster saw a traffic increase of 2% compared to last quarter, and 4% compared to the previous year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identified the man Monday morning as 21-year-old Jaivion Hawkins.
JBER soldier killed in Spenard shooting, 2 others injured, authorities say
Shelley Connolly was killed in Anchorage in 1978, her murder has gone unsolved for over 40 years.
Trial begins in Anchorage murder case that is over 40 years old
Mayor Dave Bronson laid down multiple vetoes on the municipal budget Tuesday, a week after the...
Mayor Bronson issues budget vetoes to Assembly disapproval
Survivor speaks out in aftermath of deadly Wrangell landslide
Survivor speaks out in aftermath of deadly Wrangell landslide as statewide community steps up to help
file
Anchorage mayoral candidates address snow removal to score political points

Latest News

Toyota engineers developed the Hilux Champ truck model with customer lifestyles and needs in...
Toyota introduces new affordable truck model with wide range of customization
Alegend Jones' mother Shona Garner is joined by national civil rights attorney Ben Crump.
GRAPHIC: Mother says 17-year-old died after care center staff body-slammed her for refusing to undress; facility denies claims
A motorist fills up the fuel tank of a vehicle at a Shell station Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in...
Saudi Arabia extends cut in oil it sends to the world in bid to boost prices
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., faces reporters at the Capitol in Washington, early Thursday, Nov....
GOP Rep. George Santos refuses to resign and warns his expulsion from Congress would set a precedent
FILE - Former President Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand during his civil fraud...
Appeals court reinstates gag order that barred Trump from maligning court staff in NY fraud trial