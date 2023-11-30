Subway’s footlong chocolate chip cookies are coming soon

(Gray News) – Subway will be adding footlong chocolate chip cookies to its menu at restaurants nationwide starting in January.

The footlong cookie debuted for a limited time on National Cookie Day in 2022 at a pop-up in Miami, which was so popular that Subway decided to bring it to customers nationwide.

The footlong cookies were sold out in less than two hours at the pop-up, Subway said.

On Dec. 4, to celebrate National Cookie Day, select Subway restaurants in Chicago, Dallas, Miami and New York City can get a free footlong cookie with the purchase of any footlong sub, while supplies last. (Hand-out | Subway Restaurants)

“The overwhelming response we received from fans around the country last year let us know that we needed to make the footlong cookie a permanent addition to our menu,” Paul Fabre, senior vice president of culinary and innovation at Subway, said in a news release.

While customers nationwide will have to wait until January to get their hands on a footlong cookie, people in four select cities will get the chance to try the cookie first.

On Dec. 4, to celebrate National Cookie Day, select Subway restaurants in Chicago, Dallas, Miami and New York City can get a free footlong cookie with the purchase of any footlong sub, while supplies last.

The Subway locations that will be offering the free footlong cookie are:

Chicago: 604 S Wabash Ave., Suite D, Chicago, IL 60605

Dallas: 1222 Commerce Street, Suite 150, Dallas, TX 75202

Miami: 2795 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33140

New York City: 545 8 Ave., New York, NY 10018

As for the rest of us, we’ll have to wait until 2024 to try it!

