Trial begins in Anchorage murder case that is over 40 years old

By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:41 PM AKST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Shelley Connolly was last seen alive in the early morning hours of Jan. 7, 1978.

The 16-year-old was spotted at a local bar and later at an Anchorage restaurant. Later that morning her body was discovered down an embankment near Beluga Point on the Seward Highway. A medical examiner ruled Connolly’s death a homicide and said that she had been sexually assaulted.

The case eventually went cold.

But in 2019, modern DNA technology matched a sample taken from Connolly’s body to Donald McQuade of Gresham, Oregon. McQuade was 21 years old and living in Anchorage when Connolly was killed. He was charged with her murder.

On Wednesday, McQuade, now 67, sat in an Anchorage courtroom listening to opening statements in the murder trial. Assistant Attorney General Paige Smothers talked about how the evidence linked McQuade to Connolly’s murder.

“Her body shows us the wounds that were inflicted on her. Her body tells us how long she lived after she received those wounds. Her body tells us who inflicted them and how,” Smothers said.

But Defense Attorney Kyle Barber argued that DNA evidence doesn’t tell the whole story, including who murdered Connolly.

“The DNA does nothing more than suggest that maybe Donald McQuade and Shelley Connolly had sex at some point before she died,” Barber said. “It says nothing about who killed her, whether she was raped, or who was actually with her when that happened.”

The state is expected to take several days to present its case, after that, the defense will get the opportunity to present its case to the jury.

