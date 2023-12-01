7.1: Five Years Later

In this 30-minute special presentation “7.1: Five Years Later”, we look back at the impacts of the earthquake as a reminder of what we learned, how much better prepared we are today, and what work still needs to be done.
A look back at the 7.1 earthquake that shook Southcentral and what's changed.
By Melissa Frey
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:59 PM AKST|Updated: moments ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Nov. 30, 2018 It is a day many Alaskans can never forget. If you were in Southcentral on that day five years ago, you likely remember the exact moment the quake hit.

You likely remember where you were, what you were doing, who you were with, and who you were separated from. It was a tough day, but a day we learned important lessons that will hopefully be passed on to the generations to come.

In this 30-minute special presentation "7.1: Five Years Later", we look back at the impacts of the earthquake as a reminder of what we learned, how much better prepared we are today, and what work still needs to be done.

