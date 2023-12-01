After 2 years, Anchorage advisory board of those with lived houselessness experience gets off the ground

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Houseless Lived Experience Advisory Board met for the first time on Thursday, with each member sharing their stories and their experience of being homeless at least one point in their lives.

The Anchorage Assembly created the board back in August of 2021, but due to staffing issues, there have been delays with the group’s progress.

The board will be advising the Assembly and mayor on issues regarding homelessness, housing, and related matters from the perspective of those with lived homelessness experience in Anchorage.

Anchorage Assembly member Felix Rivera facilitated the first meeting, sharing some crucial dates for the formation of Assembly policies. Rivera hopes the body will help advise on the Assembly’s future housing and sheltering decisions.

“On April 30th, which seems like a long ways from now but it is just around the corner, we are going to be closing down our emergency cold weather shelter locations and so we need to figure out how we’re going to transition out of cold weather shelter,” Rivera said. “We’re also going to be talking about permanent year-round low-barrier shelter, we’re having those conversations because we know we need to make a decision on that soon.”

Each board member had various ideas of what they wanted to see in the community for those currently experiencing homelessness.

“I’ve gotta tell you, I used to be homeless for years on the streets so I have an indication of what it looked like for me back then and what it took to get where I am now sitting in this place,” member Nina Gorman said.

Gorman is now the director of a temporary housing program for veterans.

“Unless you have something in place where you can start that process, which would be case management per individual to find out what their needs are and then connecting them with wrap-around services in the city, that’s what I would like to see,” Gorman said. “Because until people learn something different to enhance and better their life they’ll keep operating on what they know.”

Rachelle Griffitts spoke on her experience of seeing friends and family members living on the streets in Anchorage, watching some die along the way.

“What I’d like to see with this committee is for us to broaden our education as it comes to the people with lived experience, and I think those are the people that know what they need and then it’s up to us to support them in recovery and really have a recovery education to educate the public,” Griffitts said.

Randall Evans is a veteran and briefly described his experience of being homeless as a child.

“I’m a strong proponent of the Housing First initiative because without sustainable, permanent housing it’s hard to commit to anything,” Evans said.

Robin Platt spoke on her experience working with homeless individuals and her goals for the advisory board.

“Somehow, figure out a way to meet people where they are and to give assistance or provide the opportunity for them to accept assistance where they are,” Platt said. “Maybe there can be a trust and relationship built between the individual and the programs and people that are there to provide assistance.”

Rivera believes it’s critical to incorporate the advisory board’s opinions into the work the Assembly is actively doing.

“I think I’d like to see this board really be that community conduit so that current people who are experiencing homelessness have an avenue within city government to be able to voice their opinions and their thoughts ... and then of course we’re going to take the ideas and suggestions that they have seriously and hopefully that will mean that things will be better for folks,” Rivera said.

All members of the advisory board applied to the mayor’s office and were hand-picked by the mayor to participate.

Terrence Shanigan is the board chair and Evans is the vice chair.

The next advisory board meeting will take place on Jan. 4 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.