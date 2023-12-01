Fallen Navy JROTC cadet Jordyn Durr remembered in annual air rifle match

By Tyler Lane
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:15 PM AKST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For many high school kids, the weekend is seen as a break, a time for some much-needed rest after a long week of algebra tests and history lectures.

Yet in a small building known simply as the “Little Gym” on the campus of Service High School in Anchorage earlier this month, over 100 JROTC cadets from different Alaskan schools were making a huge impact.

Service hosted its ninth annual Jordyn Durr Memorial CMP Cup Match, a Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) air rifle competition that allows participants to compete for a chance at Excellence In Competition (EIC) points towards a CMP Distinguished Shooting Badge.

Created by retired Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. and current Naval Science Instructor Tom Foust, the event honors the life of former cadet Jordyn Durr, who along with South Anchorage student Brooke McPheters, was killed in 2013 by a drunk driver while walking home from the mall.

“I wanted to make sure that we memorialized and remembered her contributions to the community, to the sport and to my JROTC program,” Foust said.

That sentiment was shared by two fellow Marines and West Valley High School Marine instructors, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Carlos Cruz and Staff Sgt. Travis Walker. Cruz and Walker watched as their cadets brought back four EIC points in both the sporter and precision competitions to Fairbanks.

“In the Marine Corps we focus very heavily on brotherhood and sisterhood so being here to support a fallen sister, a cadet from Service High School, is truly an honor for us,” Walker said, with Cruz taking the time to reflect on where his career has brought him.

“I started as a Marine JROTC cadet in Texas and for me, this is full circle being able to give back to the community after years of service and hopefully instill some good character, citizenship leadership into the next generation,” Cruz said.

For Foust, even he is shocked by the growth of this match, and he believes Durr herself would feel the same.

“She was always a humble young lady, she’s always been quiet, I think she would be overwhelmed — but it’s the least we can do for her,” Foust said. “Don’t drive drunk, that is probably the number one thing that comes out of this that we want people to remember.”

Jordyn Durr in uniform
Jordyn Durr in uniform(Tyler Lane)
