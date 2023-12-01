As funding source for crisis and intervention teams is debated, officials emphasize their importance

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly and Mayor Dave Bronson are at odds on how the Mobile Crisis and Intervention Teams should be funded.

Some members of the Assembly are concerned that if the teams are not properly funded, they could go away.

Anchorage Police Department Community Relations Specialist Renee Oistad said the department’s Mobile Intervention Team has several goals, which include reducing calls for service, diverting clients from automatically going to jails or hospitals and reducing the number of times a client must be displaced from their home.

She said the intervention accomplished this by following up with clients and connecting them to resources which often includes referrals for housing, behavioral health services, substance use treatment and other community programs.

The fire department’s Mobile Crisis Team has similar goals when it comes to helping individuals dealing with emotional distress.

As for the teams’ importance, Steve Williams, the CEO of Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority, said if the crisis and intervention teams weren’t around, untrained professionals would be responding to these calls.

“Without the mobile crisis teams, either at APD or AFD, what you’ll have is a traditional EMT response or a traditional law enforcement response with no one with a trained clinician or someone with lived experience, who understands the health issues that are going on with the individual,” Williams said. “Without that, you risk the possibility of the crisis escalating and/or the individual ending up in an emergency room or a jail.”

He added the crisis and intervention teams take pressure off fire and police resources.

“Having the teams’ ability to respond to these crisis situations has allowed the resources of the fire department and the police department to be able to respond to the traditional types of crises that those departments are designed to respond to, and as a result, the community and individuals are safer,” Williams said.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Bronson said the Assembly-approved budget will raise taxes.

Concerned about the tax burden being placed on residents, Bronson recently vetoed funding the crisis and intervention teams with property taxes instead of the alcohol tax money.

“How we spend the alcohol tax is very prescriptive. The funding is there,” Bronson said.

However, Assembly Vice Chair Meg Zaletel said the funding isn’t there in the alcohol tax.

“But there’s not alcohol tax funding left to shift the fund’s source. [Bronson] didn’t veto the equivalent amount in the alcohol tax so that there’s the ability to reappropriate those dollars and add them back,” Zaletel said. “He’s essentially cut these jobs and cut the services from the municipality unless the veto is overridden.”

The Assembly will address the mayor’s vetoes at its Dec. 5 meeting. Eight votes are needed to override a veto.

The fire department said its mobile crisis team doesn’t respond to individuals actively attempting suicide, assaulting others, having an acute medical emergency, and are violent or have a weapon.

The police department said its team undergoes 40 hours of training in mental illnesses, medications, suicide and crisis intervention, active listening skills, de-escalation techniques, empathy and respect.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.