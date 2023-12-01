November warmth ends, as December cold returns to parts of Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - November was a wild month for much of the state, with Anchorage ending the month as the 12th warmest on record. Much of that warmth came over the last week, as daily highs have been sitting in the 30s and the 40s. This warmth, led to Anchorage closing out November 4.5 degrees above average. It’s the warmest November Southcentral has seen since 2019.

Anchorage isn’t the only one that has been dealing with warmth, as the Interior has also seen abnormally warm conditions for much of the fall. As of Friday morning, Fairbanks has only dropped near or below zero only 5 times this year, the 2nd lowest on record and the least since 2002. With stormy activity taking more of a southerly approach through the first week of December, expect cooler weather to remain for much of the Interior and Western Alaska.

An area of low pressure moving eastward through the Gulf of Alaska will bring a glancing blow of some light areas of rain or snow to coastal regions of the Kenai. Outside of that slight chance, much of Southcentral will remain dry with some sunshine returning through the day. Get outside, soak up the sunshine and enjoy the more seasonal weather. This return to colder conditions means that the icy and slick conditions we’ve been dealing with will become less of a nuisance.

A low in the southern Gulf of Alaska Saturday could spawn some snow showers for parts of Southcentral. The better chance for this will be Saturday evening through the first part of Sunday. While much of the weekend will remain on the drier side, there is still an outside possibility we could see the snow, with areas near the coast seeing the better chance.

Colder weather stays with us through the first week of December, with temperatures set to drop into the lower 20s by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.