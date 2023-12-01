Opening of warming center delayed due to citizen concerns

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage’s Fairview warming center will no longer open during the first weekend of December, as was expected earlier this month.

According to the Municipality of Anchorage, the city is pausing the operation at this time due to ongoing concerns and questions from the Fairview Community Council.

“We had a meeting with the Community Council where some questions that were unanswered, had come up,” said Alexis Johnson, the Anchorage Housing and Homeless Coordinator.

Concerns, Johnson said, included the capacity of the center, security and transportation.

Allen Kemplen, the president of the Fairview Community Council, says spacing is a concern.

“They could be on the edge and you put them into a confined space, you’re just asking for trouble,” he said.

Kemplen said his neighborhood is open to having a warming center there but wants clients to be respectful of the neighborhood.

“So ... we say we want you to be a good neighbor. We want you to do work with us to make sure that there are no misdemeanor violations occurring,” he said.

Johnson said the city is working on crafting a plan with clear and concise information that will examine potentially lowering the shelter intake from a max of 50 to 25. Then, Johnson said, the city would add additional occupancy if the need arises. Johnson adds a warming center most likely will not pop up in Fairview until the end of December or early January.

There is still about 400 people who are still needing shelter, according to Johnson. However, she adds, only about half of them would want to seek a shelter space. Shelter spaces, she adds, are still available for those who want it.

“We have about a dozen beds available each night. We’re not seeing max capacity right now because the weather is very fair and very, very nice for being in ... November,” Johnson said. “But here soon, we’re going to need warming centers.”

