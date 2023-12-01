Rollover crash kills 1 on Richardson Highway

By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:48 PM AKST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Delta Junction woman died in a rollover crash on Wednesday night on the Richardson Highway, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers received a report of the crash at about 7:20 p.m., which included the information that one of the drivers was trapped inside their vehicle, troopers reported online.

Upon responding to the crash about 20 miles north of Delta Junction on the Richardson, one of the drivers in the two-car collision, Lindsay Ohlert, 41, was found dead.

In an email, AST’s Tim DeSpain said Ohlert’s compact SUV was headed southbound when it struck a truck that was going the same direction. Ohlert was driving a Mercury Mariner; the other driver was in a Ram 3500 flatbed truck

DeSpain said the exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.

