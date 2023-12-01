Seasonal temps return with colder air

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Showers of snow and rain will diminish over southern Alaska as a storm system loses steam. Turnagain Pass did get heavy snow, up to 18 inches, but has been plowed.

Rain-snow mix of precipitation will linger through Friday, especially closer to coasts.

Anchorage will see gusty winds Thursday night. North winds 10-25 through the city and SE 30-45 for Turnagain Arm and higher elevations of the Anchorage hillside. Winds will subside Friday as the storm lifts north. Partly sunny conditions for Friday for Anchorage and many areas of southcentral.

There is still a very active weather pattern from the Aleutians to the Gulf of Alaska. The storm tracks will drop further south, dragging its influence away from the mainland and coasts.

Gusty winds will continue over the Aleutian chain, along with mixed showers. Clouds and snow showers moving into western Alaska. The interior could pick up some sunshine, but the temperatures will be cold.

And finally, auroral activity is forecast to be high, with a KP index of 7 going into Thursday night and early Friday morning. The interior was one of the areas of the state that has a good chance of clearing skies.

