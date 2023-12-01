State health officials raise concerns about rise in newborns with syphilis

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Across the country the number of babies born with congenital syphilis, when a woman passes the infection on to her baby during pregnancy, is surging.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports a tenfold increase in the last decade. In Alaska, the numbers are growing too.

Dr. Liz Ohlsen with the Alaska Department of Health said it was rare to see a case of congenital syphilis prior to 2020, but in that year eight cases were reported in Alaska, five were reported in 2021 and 12 in 2022. Ohlsen calls the trend a “very serious increase.”

Officials are raising the alarm bells because of the health consequences of untreated syphilis during pregnancy.

According to the CDC, it can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, severe lifelong health problems and even infant death. It’s why the state health department is trying to get the word out that any woman who is pregnant should be tested for syphilis at least three times during her pregnancy.

“That first test that we get as soon as somebody finds out that they are pregnant should be able to tell us that they have syphilis and then we can treat it right away, so we really minimize the risk of there being any harmful problems to the baby,” Ohlsen said. “If they get syphilis during pregnancy [then] that’s why we test multiple times.”

Ohlsen said doctors normally test their patients for syphilis during pregnancy, but the concern is for women who have issues accessing health care or who are not receiving proper prenatal care.

Public health centers across the state can offer screening and treatment on a sliding fee scale.

Ohlsen said the treatment could be as simple as a shot of penicillin — but if women don’t get tested they may never know they need it.

