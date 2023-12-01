Weather Lab: South High School students learn how the ocean and atmosphere are connected

Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey visited South High School for a weather lab in Oceanography.
Weather Lab: South High students learn how the ocean and atmosphere are connected
By Melissa Frey
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:32 PM AKST
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This week Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey got out of the clouds and into the ocean, well at least into an oceanography classroom.

From learning about tectonics to ocean currents, South High students can choose to take oceanography as an elective, and it is a very popular class.

Next week Melissa is headed to Tudor Montessori where some of the youngest students are learning about meteorology.

Find all the Weather Lab episodes here!

