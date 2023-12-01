Why was a tsunami warning issued for the Nov. 2018 earthquake?

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Nov. 30th of 2018, many of our phones, TVs, and radios sounded an alarm to warn of a potential tsunami.

But how do you know if you should respond to that warning?

We sat down with Dave Snider, the Tsunami Warning Coordinator for the National Tsunami Warning Center to better understand why a tsunami warning was issued, and how we should respond next time we get a warning.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.