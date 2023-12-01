Why was a tsunami warning issued for the Nov. 2018 earthquake?

We sit down with the National Tsuanmi Warning Center for an in-depth interview about tsunami warnings in Southcentral
Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey talks with Dave Snider from the National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer.
By Melissa Frey
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:46 PM AKST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Nov. 30th of 2018, many of our phones, TVs, and radios sounded an alarm to warn of a potential tsunami.

But how do you know if you should respond to that warning?

We sat down with Dave Snider, the Tsunami Warning Coordinator for the National Tsunami Warning Center to better understand why a tsunami warning was issued, and how we should respond next time we get a warning.

Watch The Risk Defined, an Alaska’s News Source series on the tsunami risk for Anchorage, including the latest research and inundation maps here

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelley Connolly was killed in Anchorage in 1978, her murder has gone unsolved for over 40 years.
Trial begins in Anchorage murder case that is over 40 years old
Police identified the man Monday morning as 21-year-old Jaivion Hawkins.
JBER soldier killed in Spenard shooting, 2 others injured, authorities say
Mayor Dave Bronson laid down multiple vetoes on the municipal budget Tuesday, a week after the...
Mayor Bronson issues budget vetoes to Assembly disapproval
Survivor speaks out in aftermath of deadly Wrangell landslide
Survivor speaks out in aftermath of deadly Wrangell landslide as statewide community steps up to help
The impact to the school building caused it to be shifted and formed cracks in various parts...
Little Diomede’s only school closed after building crash

Latest News

Five years after a 7.1 earthquake rocked Southcentral, we look at what's changed and what hasn't.
7.1: Five Years Later
A look back at the 7.1 earthquake that shook Southcentral and what's changed.
7.1: Five Years Later
Dave Snider talks about when tsunami warnings are issued and what you should do.
7.1: Five Years Later: what to do when a tsunami warning goes off
Two responders from the 7.1 Earthquake talk about that day and how the community responded to...
‘Everybody’s phones started lighting up’: Reflecting on the 7.1 earthquake