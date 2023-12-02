907 Sports: Olympic skiers Rosie Brennan, Gus Schumacher, JC Schoonmaker and Novie McCabe sound off ahead of World Cup competition

By Jordan Rodenberger
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:33 PM AKST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Pacific University Nordic Ski Center has produced dozens of Winter Olympians over the years.

Two-time Olympian Rosie Brennan has been the face of the program for more than a decade, while some other Olympians — both local and from abroad — have joined the prestigious club this season. Watch the video to hear from four Olympians representing APU before they took off on the FIS World Cup circuit.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelley Connolly was killed in Anchorage in 1978, her murder has gone unsolved for over 40 years.
Trial begins in Anchorage murder case that is over 40 years old
The Aurora Borealis
Highly active aurora could be visible tonight for parts of Alaska
Crash (generic)
Rollover crash kills 1 on Richardson Highway
Anchorage’s Fairview warming center will no longer open during the first weekend of December,...
Opening of warming center delayed due to citizen concerns
The impact to the school building caused it to be shifted and formed cracks in various parts...
Little Diomede’s only school closed after building crash

Latest News

907 Sports: Olympic skiers Brennan, Schumacher, JC Schoonmaker and McCabe sound off ahead of season
907 Sports: Sights and Sounds from the 2023 ASAA Alaska State Cross Country Championships
Fallen Jr. ROTC cadet Jordyn Durr remembered in annual air rifle match
Fallen Navy JROTC cadet Jordyn Durr remembered in annual air rifle match
A trio of Alaskans from Adams State (left, Nyenia John, West Anchorage 2019, middle, Elaina...
Athletes of the Week: Trio of Alaskans lift Adams State to wins over UAA, with another on the way