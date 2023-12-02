907 Sports: Olympic skiers Rosie Brennan, Gus Schumacher, JC Schoonmaker and Novie McCabe sound off ahead of World Cup competition

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Pacific University Nordic Ski Center has produced dozens of Winter Olympians over the years.

Two-time Olympian Rosie Brennan has been the face of the program for more than a decade, while some other Olympians — both local and from abroad — have joined the prestigious club this season. Watch the video to hear from four Olympians representing APU before they took off on the FIS World Cup circuit.

