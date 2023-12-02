Colder temperatures for the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Colder temperatures are being felt across the state Friday, and that trend continues into the weekend.

The storm pattern, which has been active, slows down over the weekend before picking up again next week.

The southern half of the Panhandle stands the highest chances of weekend rain. The forecast for rain in Ketchikan over the weekend is 2.5 inches. From Juneau north, look for sunny periods on Saturday, increasing clouds on Sunday.

Southwest Alaska is likely to see snow. There are no advisories out as of Friday night, but the area could see enough snow to generate a winter weather advisory over the weekend.

Clear skies are likely in the Interior, and parts of Southcentral. Skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy through the weekend in Southcentral. There is another chance of heightened auroral activity, with the University of Alaska-Fairbanks Geophysical Institute forecast showing a KP Index of 5 going into the weekend.

