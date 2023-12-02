Second lawsuit filed against MSBSD on behalf of district students

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A second lawsuit against the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District was filed Thursday on behalf of two prominent student government leaders.

The complaint, filed on behalf of Student Advisory Board (SAB) President Quinlen Schachle and SAB Representative Ben Kolendo by attorney Savannah Fletcher with the Northern Justice Project, cites two causes of action for the lawsuit — “retaliation in violation of the First and Fourteenth Amendments” as well as “violation of the First and Fourteenth Amendment”.

According to the complaint, the issue stems from a Sep. 6 school board meeting where dozens of district students voiced their concerns over a proposed change to Board Policy 9110 that would remove the elected student representative from the dais.

The board ultimately voted in favor of the change following public testimony at the same meeting.

Both Kolendo, a senior at Career and Technical High School, and Schachle — a Wasilla High School senior — testified at the meeting. The complaint states that both students, as well as others, were questioned as part of an investigation prompted by the school board.

“By interviewing students and intimidating students in that way, I think it was a big violation of our rights,” Schachle said.

The complaint states that Schachle and other WHS students were called into Assistant Principal Karen Bloxsom’s office for questioning that left them “intimidated knowing that the District was investigating them for speaking and expressing their viewpoints at a public meeting.”

Kolendo said he had a similar experience with his high school principal Jason Ross, but initially refused to answer any questions without his parents and attorney present. Ultimately, Kolendo agreed to be questioned a few days later.

“It was very clear that the questions the district had him asking were targeted and trying to prove a point,” Kolendo said. “The school district is fond of having someone be guilty until they are proven innocent, and not the other way around like it should be.”

According to the complaint, Kolendo was questioned as to “whether he was told by school advisors to speak at the School Board meeting, how he obtained resources for the signs displayed at the School Board meeting, and whether any conversations about the proposed policy change occurred on school property and/or during school instruction time.”

The complaint further alleges that certain restrictions put in place by district administrators were a direct violation of the right to free speech by “prohibiting political speech at [a] student walkout” as well as “by entirely prohibiting political speech on campus”.

According to Kolendo and Schachle’s attorney Savannah Fletcher, schools can set some restrictions based on time, place, and manner, but the district overstepped.

“Students have been walked off campus if they’re trying to protest, they have been told that they can’t hold certain signs up during protests and walkouts — even though the signs are well within their free speech rights under our Constitution,” Fletcher said.

The complaint states that “students were not allowed to carry a sign reading ‘Stand for Students, Vote Him Out,’” and “‘any communications’ about elections — including texting, social media messaging, posting on social media, and emailing — is not permitted at any time by students while on District property.”

“They’ve gone so far beyond [acceptable restrictions] to just prohibit any kind of free speech that has to do with politics, or might be deemed a negative perspective of the school district or the school board,” Fletcher said. “That’s the exact kind of silencing that we don’t want to see in our schools.”

In a written statement sent to Alaska’s News Source Friday afternoon, the district’s chief communications officer Jillian Morrissey said that the district had not formally received the complaint yet.

“Once the District receives service of the complaint, it will review the matter, file a timely answer, and provide comment as determined prudent,” the statement read.

According to Fletcher, the district will have 21 days to respond once the complaint is received.

“I hope that what comes out of this is a precedent of accountability on our elected officials that are elected to benefit students,” Schachle said. “The cornerstone of any democratic institution is accountability.”

While Kolendo and Schachle are at the tail-end of their high school careers, both said it was important they continue to fight to set an example for future generations of Mat-Su students.

“Schools are what bring up our democracy,” Kolendo said. “I want THE people who are coming into our government to be educated, democratic citizens who know their rights.”

The lawsuit comes only two weeks after a separate civil complaint was filed in mid-November over the removal of 56 books from school libraries.

