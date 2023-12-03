ANHC holiday bazaar shares Native cultures with shoppers

By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:56 PM AKST
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Native Heritage Center (ANHC) Holiday Bazaar kicked off Friday afternoon, delighting shoppers seeking handmade, locally-produced goods.

Organizers say the event is expected to bring in close to 2,000 people. This year’s bazaar features over 60 vendors featuring a different Alaska Native artist’s work — including over 15 artists the center said that are from outside of Anchorage.

“What you have is a sharing of culture, and then that way that can help people understand Alaska Native people a lot better,” ANHC’s Cultural Program Manager Paul Asicksik said.

Artist at the bazaar said the event helps them to keep their culture alive, passing it down to the next generations as they experience and learn about traditional ways. Many are concerned that young people are not as aware of their cultural histories and practices.

Artist Victor Geffe was present on Saturday, selling handmade whalebone masks. He said each one of his masks represents one of his elders.

“When I make them, I make them to represent my ancestors from Iñupiaq culture. I make those they are the ones that pass down generation to generation our culture, and also our values — Iñupiaq values,” Geffe said.

Geffe adds when he sells a piece, he then shares that elder’s story with the purchaser.

“When I make them, I’m hoping they can pass on a story,” Geffe said.

The holiday bazaar runs through Sunday and will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

