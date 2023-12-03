Former Iditarod musher Paul Gebhardt dies at 67

SOLDOTNA, Alaska (KTUU) - Former Iditarod musher Paul Gebhardt died Saturday morning after a lengthy illness, according to Iditarod officials. He was 67.

The Kasilof musher was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, and according to Iditarod Race Director Mark Nordman, had been in declining health. Nordman said he believes Gebhardt was receiving hospital care in Soldotna when he died early Saturday morning.

After getting the news he had multiple myeloma — a form of cancer that attacks blood cells, bone, and the immune system — Gebhardt received chemotherapy treatment in Alaska before receiving care in Seattle.

Gebhardt had not been as active in mushing in recent years and last raced the Iditarod in 2017, when he finished 10th.

Gebhardt never won the Last Great Race but finished second twice; in 2000 and 2007.

The Minnesota native also worked as a contractor and carpenter and owned a construction business on the Kenai Peninsula. Gebhardt made the move to Alaska in 1989 and took an interest in mushing, eventually entering races in 1992. He eventually formed Morning View Kennel on the Kenai Peninsula.

Gebhardt finished 20 of 21 total Iditarod races he attempted, from his rookie year in 1996 to his final try in 2017. In that span, he racked up eight top-10 finishes and won almost $500,000 in prize money.

Musher Paul Gebhardt undergoes cancer treatment in Seattle. (Photo courtesy Kristin Gebhardt) (KTUU)

