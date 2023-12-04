3-year-old dies after being ejected from truck in multi-vehicle crash

A multi-vehicle crash in Dothan, Alabama resulted in the death of a 3-year-old boy.
A multi-vehicle crash in Dothan, Alabama resulted in the death of a 3-year-old boy.(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:00 AM AKST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY/Gray News) - A 3-year-old died after suffering fatal injuries in a crash involving three vehicles Wednesday in Alabama, according to officials.

The Dothan Police Department responded to the report of a vehicle crash with injuries around 2:00 p.m.

According to police, a Dodge Ram was exiting private property when a Freightliner collided with it, causing both vehicles to cross the median into the oncoming lane.

Debris from the crash hit a Mazda three and caused minor damage.

At the time of the crash, there were two occupants in the Ram. Both were injured, and the passenger, identified as 3-year-old Tristan McGowan, was ejected from the vehicle.

Both of the occupants were taken to a local hospital, and Tristan was flown to Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham in critical condition. He died from his injuries on Saturday.

The Dothan Police Department said it expresses its deepest condolences to the McGowan family and all other parties involved in the crash.

Officials are continuing to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2023 WTVY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Iditarod musher Paul Gebhardt dies at 67
Colder temperatures are expected to make this Sunday one of the coldest Easters in recent...
Active storms bring changes to the workweek
Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines
Alaska Airlines to acquire Hawaiian Airlines
Saturday will a mark one week since 21-year-old soldier Jaivion Hawkins was killed at at a...
Family of slain 21-year-old JBER soldier searches for answers
Large fire engulfs Spenard neighborhood park
Large fire engulfs Spenard neighborhood park, AFD says, with no injuries

Latest News

Hokulea arrived in Auke Bay, Juneau on Saturday
Hokulea sailing canoe pauses Pacific voyage to return home to Hawaii
From left, 2023 Kennedy Center Honorees Renée Fleming, Queen Latifah, Billy Crystal, Barry...
Kennedy Center Honors fetes new inductees, including Queen Latifah, Billy Crystal and Dionne Warwick
The country could be facing a shortage of people willing to play Santa.
There is a shortage of people willing to play Santa
Employees of the Sondra Celli Company put in “hours and hours” of labor and more than 47,000...
Designer puts 47,000 crystals on Salvation Army red kettle to encourage donations
Employees of the Sondra Celli Company put in “hours and hours” of labor and more than 47,000...
Designer puts 47,000 crystals on Salvation Army red kettle to encourage donations