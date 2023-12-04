Anchorage Assembly to address election interference and code changes at next meeting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage’s elections may be inadequately protected from interference, according to a report released by the city assembly on Nov. 17.

Anchorage Assembly leadership said they will be proposing changes to municipal code at its regular meeting on Tuesday in what they say will better protect Anchorage’s election from interference.

“I’m confident when we get through the process of the code changes that are on the table ... we will have fixed the glaring problems and have moved forward with a stronger, safer elections system for the municipality,” Assembly Chair Chris Constant said Sunday.

One of the proposed ordinances the Assembly will be discussing Tuesday is a change to the Title 8 - Penal Code that would “make misuse of municipal resources for partisan purposes, including to interfere with an election, a misdemeanor crime.”

“We do not have the power as a municipality to actually enforce felony laws, and so we can’t go that far in our code. That’s really reserved to the state and the state prosecutor,” Constant said.

The code change was one of the four recommendations listed in the Assembly report.

Constant said some tweaks may need to be made to the proposed code change because concern has been raised that “bad actors” could try to weaponize the proposed change.

“[It’s] potentially abusable by — or misused, if you will — pretty easily by a bad actor who wants to make someone look like they’ve done something political, but probably didn’t,” Constant said.

The Assembly chair said other code changes city leadership is looking at includes tampering with public records, which is also part of AO 2023-125.

“It adds a section on tampering with public records in the third degree, which mirrors exactly the state law,” Constant said. “The state law is a Class A misdemeanor.”

The Assembly will also be considering AO 2023-124 on Tuesday, a proposed change to elections code.

If approved, the ordinance would allow an election contest to be submitted at any time during the election process up to noon on the day of the Assembly meeting for certification, rather than current regulations that allow a contest to be submitted only after the election is certified.

“If you look at all the elections in the state of Alaska and elections law across the country, the contest actually has to occur before the certification because the Assembly can’t uncertify a certified election,” Constant said.

Down the road, Constant said the Assembly is exploring a municipal code change, also recommended in the report, that would amend the code to state more clearly that the Assembly may exercise its subpoena powers for any valid legislative purpose.

It all circles back to the work sessions the Assembly held over the summer and fall relating to a report released back in August by Anchorage Ombudsman Darrel Hess in which he concluded the city’s information technology director Marc Dahl — who has since resigned — created an unofficial IT policy and then leaked that policy to a campaign activist to challenge the results of the April 4 city election.

The person he leaked it to was Mayor Dave Bronson’s former chief-of-staff Sami Graham, according to reports.

Graham’s complaint stated that no thumb drives should be inserted into municipality-owned equipment without authorization from the IT director. Moments before the complaint, Dahl had created a policy to support that challenge, but the ombudsman said Dahl had no authority to create that policy without first getting approval from city department heads.

The investigation found that Dahl had emailed that policy to Graham — after posting it to the municipality’s intranet — and then Graham filed the complaint to challenge the election results.

At the time, those results indicated the conservative Assembly candidates were falling behind in the polls.

Constant said that during the work sessions relating to the election complaint and unofficial policy, subpoenas were issued.

“In the process, one of the people who was subpoenaed hired an attorney, and the attorney made an argument that the assembly doesn’t have the power to do what we did. They were wrong, and actually, they ended up testifying,” Constant said. “We are going to put forward a code change that would make very explicit the authorities of the Assembly with the subpoena power that we do have under the charter in the code.”

Bronson’s staff said in a statement that the mayor supports safeguarding the elections and that some of the proposed changes make sense.

“But the mayor is concerned about the Assembly’s use of subpoenas to unjustifiably force testimony and the production of documentation to support investigations as it could deter volunteers from working the polling booths,” the mayor’s statement read.

The report also recommends the Assembly should approve revised complaint forms that require a complainant to specify with particularity the grounds for the complaint, and the relief they are requesting.

Constant said the Assembly annually conducts an elections code update. It goes through a very robust review by the Ethics and Elections Committee, and any changes need to be finished before January.

“Starting in January — until April — it’s an open contest. You can’t change the rules of the election in the middle of the game. These code changes will be done before the end of the year,” Constant said.

