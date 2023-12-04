Chilly week ahead with snow returning to Southcentral Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While the active weather is slowly beginning to tick back up across the state, much of mainland Alaska will enjoy one to two more days of seemingly quiet weather. Coastal regions, from the Gulf of Alaska up to the Chukchi Sea coastline, will see an increased chance for snow through the middle of the week. The only exception to this will be for Southeast Alaska, which is already seeing rain and snow spreading across the region.

A winter storm warning is in effect for parts of the Northern Inner Channels from noon today until noon Tuesday. The main areas of concern will be the Klondike Highway, Haines Highway, and Klukwan. Heavy snow in the amount of 5 to 12 inches looks likely for the area, with difficult travel conditions to be expected. While snow will primarily occur through the Northern Inner Channels, areas as far south as Juneau could see a brief shot at a wintry mix this morning. The rest of Southeast will largely see mild and wet conditions stick around through the day.

The area of low pressure moving northeastward through the Gulf of Alaska will lead to some areas of wintry mix for coastal regions of Southcentral Alaska. The better chance for this will be for the Kenai Peninsula and down south to Kodiak Island. Further inland across Southcentral, dry conditions remain with highs in the 20s.

By midweek, snow looks to return to Southcentral. With daily highs staying in the low- to mid-20s, there is no threat for heavy wet snow across the region; instead our snow looks to be on the drier side, meaning lower water content. This translates to less of a threat of slick roads and more of a threat of visibility concerns. Dry snow is easily lofted and could reduce visibility at times, especially at high-traffic times.

Looking ahead through the middle of December, temperatures will likely stay at or below seasonal values, with passing snow showers.

