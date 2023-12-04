Hokulea sailing canoe pauses Pacific voyage to return home to Hawaii

SAN DIEGO, California (KTUU) - The Hawaiian voyaging canoe that set sail this summer from Alaska on a years-long circumnavigational journey around the Pacific is cutting its trip short — for now.

The Hokulea and its crew began the four-year journey in June in Yakutat, Alaska, with the intent to sail across 47,000 miles and 345 ports around the Pacific Ocean, but the Polynesian Voyaging Society said Sunday that the canoe is now on its way back to Honolulu.

Instead, it will make its way home after just 2,800 miles and six months at sea.

The society said in a statement that the devastating Maui wildfires in August spurred the crew to return home at a time “when her home is hurting.”

The society also cited weather concerns in the months ahead as reason to return home, as an El Niño climate pattern has emerged this year for the equatorial part of the Pacific Ocean, which is forecasted to produce rough waters.

The Hokulea — which had been docked in San Diego — was placed on a shipping container barge in Long Beach, California, and left for Hawaii on Friday. The statement said the barge, a Matson container ship named the Mahimahi — is scheduled to arrive in Honolulu on Wednesday evening, where it will then be towed to the Marine Education Training Center on Sand Island. Officials said there will be a ceremony for the public to welcome the canoe back on Thursday at 4 p.m. local time, the 82nd anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack.

The Polynesian Voyaging Society said that the Hokulea is expected to resume its impressive journey at some point in the future.

“While Hōkūleʻa is in Hawaiʻi, PVS will focus on training, education and planning until the Moananuiākea Voyage’s circumnavigation of the Pacific continues at a time that is yet to be determined,” the statement read.

The Hokulea sailing canoe is raised onto a shipping barge in Long Beach, California. (Courtesy Polynesian Voyaging Society)

Moananuiakea — or a “Voyage for Earth” — was to be the Hokulea’s 15th major trip in its lifetime, which spans over 50 years. Crew members said the voyage was about protecting the Earth, preserving cultural connections, and educating the next generation of Indigenous traditions.

The canoe’s arrival in Yakutat in June to begin its journey was the first time in over 100 years that a Hawaiian Indigenous canoe was welcomed to the Yakutat shores.

It had since sailed along Alaska’s Southeast Panhandle and down to Seattle and communities in Oregon and California before being waylaid.

