Large fire engulfs Spenard neighborhood park, AFD says, with no injuries

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large fire that flared up with “20-foot high flames,” according to one official, left a Spenard neighborhood park burned Sunday afternoon.

Anchorage Fire Department Assistant Chief Alex Boyd said that propane explosions were also heard in the area, which left trees burned. A fire official at the scene told a reporter that there were no injuries.

Boyd did not have any word on how the blaze may have started, but said it was called in at around 3:40 p.m. in the 4500 block of Northwood Drive, which is near Northwood Park.

