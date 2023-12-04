Large fire engulfs Spenard neighborhood park, AFD says, with no injuries

Large fire engulfs Spenard neighborhood park
By Joey Klecka
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:44 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large fire that flared up with “20-foot high flames,” according to one official, left a Spenard neighborhood park burned Sunday afternoon.

Anchorage Fire Department Assistant Chief Alex Boyd said that propane explosions were also heard in the area, which left trees burned. A fire official at the scene told a reporter that there were no injuries.

Boyd did not have any word on how the blaze may have started, but said it was called in at around 3:40 p.m. in the 4500 block of Northwood Drive, which is near Northwood Park.

