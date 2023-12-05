Anchorage meeting to showcase pros and cons of city’s recent snow removal response

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After record-breaking snowfall in the early weeks of November, the Anchorage Assembly and administration will be recapping the municipality’s snow removal plan and its impact on residents, their safety and the economy of Anchorage.

The Bronson administration has pointed to complications with plowing out of the gate due to the city having to cover for the state during back-to-back storms in early November.

On Wednesday, Assembly members Zac Johnson and Meg Zaletel, the co-chairs of the Enterprise and Utility Oversight Committee, will be spearheading that effort in a special meeting.

“You know, a lot of people were concerned about how long it took for streets to get plowed, the quality of the street plowing, sidewalks, etc.,” Johnson said. “And this really was an extraordinary snow event so we recognize this was going to be a challenge to deal with it, but I think we have some questions about, ‘Is this really the best we could have done under the circumstances’?”

Johnson wonders if the municipality is adequately resourced for dealing with major snow events, especially with the large amount of community concerns he’s heard this winter.

“People were pretty frustrated with how long it took for certain streets to get plowed, especially in the residential neighborhoods, people were having trouble getting access to work, to go out to get groceries,” Johnson said. “There were public safety concerns about whether or not emergency equipment would be able to get into peoples’ neighborhoods if need be.”

Johnson maintains there were also many unanswered questions regarding the snowplowing plan, due to what he believes was a technical issue with the snowplowing page on the MOA website.

“It’s difficult to quantify, but I think it’s safe to say that when the city effectively shuts down for a couple of days due to snow, it has major economic and safety consequences across the board,” Johnson said.

With that in mind, on Monday we spoke with dozens of Anchorage residents to get insight on their experience with snow in residential areas this winter. While most residents currently have properly cleared streets, some are still seeing drastic impacts due to the lack of plowing in their neighborhoods.

Susie Holly, an Anchorage resident since 1968, who lives off of Muldoon Road, believes the driving is more dangerous in her neighborhood versus many others in Anchorage.

“This year, the roads do not seem to be flat, it’s kind of like you’re constantly going over humps and bumps and it can kind of throw your tires cattywamp and you really have to make sure you’re holding onto the steering wheel,” Holly said.

Holly says she’s heard several complaints from her neighbors on the width of their road, with there barely being enough room to get two cars through the roadway.

“You definitely have to be careful if there’s two cars coming because they can’t go over these big berms here,” Holly said.

Holly maintains she’s only seen two snowplows come down her street the entire winter, but the most recent one created large berms and told residents to clear the areas in front of their mailboxes.

Alaska’s News Source reached out to the Municipality of Anchorage to address some of the community concerns but was referred to an interview time at a later date.

The Assembly has approved a budget amendment to provide adequate funding for snowplowing operators in the future and may be looking at funding additional resources after the meeting on Wednesday. The meeting will take place in Suite 155 at City Hall from 12:40 p.m. to 2:10 p.m. The meeting will feature speakers from the city and Alaska DOT&PF to speak on the snow removal response so far this winter.

