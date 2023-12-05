Anchorage police begin equipping officers with body cams

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two years after voters approved a special tax levy to purchase body-worn cameras for the Anchorage Police Department, the department has begun outfitting its officers with cameras.

By the end of Monday, APD Deputy Chief Sean Case said 54 officers and their vehicles would be equipped with new camera systems with plans to put in a total of 350 in the months ahead.

Case said, with some exceptions, the cameras will be recording every interaction that officers have with the public.

“If you are interviewing a rape victim, for instance, if you are in a hospital, the officers are allowed to turn those [cameras] off given certain circumstances,” he said. “So we want to be cautious of those sensitive victims, but for the most part, every contact that we have is going to be on body-worn camera.”

New cameras for patrol cars will replace the dash cams currently in use. The new systems are tied together so that body cams activate automatically whenever an officer turns on their lights and siren. Case said officers who approach people on foot must manually turn the cameras on.

Officers will be responsible for uploading the video. How long it’s stored will depend on the circumstances, Case said. Whereas a homicide recording will likely kept indefinitely, a traffic stop recording would not.

Case said the cameras do have limitations — straight-on panoramic views can be distorted, and the lens doesn’t always show everything that an officer can see with their eyes. If there’s a struggle and the cameras are very close to a suspect while officers work to subdue them, it’s difficult to see anything at all. Still, Case said, he expects the cameras to benefit both the public and police force.

“The video gives that neutral perspective. Keeping in mind that there are still some limitations to the camera, but what’s said on the camera and what the camera captures is factual information and I think that the public’s very interested in that,” Case said. “It’s also helpful for us. We get personnel complaints on our employees. These cameras help in many, many of those situations because now there’s no question [of] who said what and who did what.”

While the public will have access to body cam video, it will not be an instantaneous process to view the recordings. Interested parties will have to fill out a records request which also involves a fee. Case said most videos will need elements redacted, and depending on the circumstances, will likely take several months for their release.

PREVIOUS: Alaska Black Caucus sues Anchorage over police body cam delays; APD, police union come to agreement on body-worn cameras; Anchorage Police chief lays out timeline for body-worn cameras; Anchorage police chief addresses questions about body-worn camera rollout; Anchorage Assembly approves body-worn camera resolution

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.