ATV found, but Healy Lake man remains missing

By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:42 PM AKST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HEALY LAKE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Healy Lake man remains missing more than two days after he departed in an all-terrain vehicle on what was supposed to be a short trip across rural terrain outside of Delta Junction.

Troopers wrote on Monday afternoon that the agency is searching for 40-year-old Brian Erickson. The man was reported missing to authorities a day earlier.

Erickson was said to have been traveling on a roughly two-hour trip from the village of Healy Lake to the Healy Lake Winter Road access.

Troopers were also informed by a pilot that they had discovered what looked to be a side-by-side submerged in the Tanana River not far from where Erickson was known to be traveling. In response, wildlife troopers via helicopter and ground search canvassed the area around the river but did not find Erickson.

The search remains underway.

