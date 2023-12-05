Gwich’in Nation in D.C. as questions over future of drilling in ANWR remain

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskan and Canadian representatives of the Gwich’in Nation have descended upon Washington, D.C., as part of an effort urging continued protections of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

Gwich’in Nation tribal chiefs, elders, youth and other appointees arrived to the capital this week as part of a four-day effort toward long-term conservation of ANWR, to include prevention of oil and gas drilling in the area for the long haul.

The group on Monday said it hopes to highlight the cultural and spiritual importance of ANWR for the Gwich’in Nation, along with demonstrating support for the Biden Administration’s recent cancellations of oil and gas leases in the region.

“It’s not just about land,” said Bernadette Demientieff, Gwich’in Steering Committee Executive Director, in an interview Monday morning. “It’s about our identity within, it’s about our future generations. And right now, Alaska is thawing four times faster than the rest of the world, and we are seeing drastic changes, and drilling is the last thing that we need there.”

The section of ANWR known as the Coastal Plain is a more than 1.5 million-acre area along the coast of the approximately 19.3 million-acre refuge on the North Slope, and has for decades been eyed for use as an oil and gas program area. However, it has also been the subject of fierce contention and controversy, to include the ongoing battle by environmental groups and others who believe the land should be left untouched by developers.

The Gwich’in Steering Committee, for example, has long considered drilling in ANWR to be exploitative and a “violation of human rights,” as it has formally stated multiple times over the years.

“Herds in the Arctic have all declined,” Demientieff said of claims that development wouldn’t harm populations of caribou and other animals, including those depended upon by subsistence hunters in the area. “The western herd declined over 50 percent since 2010, so they can’t tell us it’s not going to be impacted, not when we see otherwise.”

Tonya Garnett, a member of the Arctic Village Council who also serves as the special projects manager for the Native Village of Venetie Tribal Government, agreed.

“It’s a short-term answer to our nation’s needs,” she said. “We need to think more long-term. And then, if you also think about it, caribou is a natural resource. They’ve lasted us thousands of years, you know? That’s providing for our livelihood, for us to survive, and that’s something that we need to take into consideration.”

At the same time, congressional delegates from here in Alaska have championed development within ANWR’s boundaries, as have various groups across the state, to include several key players in the northern region. Recent pressers and hearings from inside the U.S. Capitol have featured testimony from different parties about the importance of having the land available for development opportunities.

“The NPR-A and 1002 of ANWR were set aside by the federal government for their resource development potential, and with our peoples’ leadership, the economic self-determination of the North Slope Iñupiat,” said Voice of the Arctic Iñupiat President Nagruk Harcharek at a joint press conference in early November, during which Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, also spoke. “The Biden Administration’s recent decisions threaten our rights as the stewards of these lands.

“These are the lands we and our ancestors have lived on for millennia,” he continued. “The federal government continues to make decisions about our ancestral homelands, now in the name of environmental justice, with little to no regard for the voices of our people. There is no justice in that approach.”

Last month – and days before it was set to close – Sens. Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska; and Rep. Mary Pelota, D-Alaska; requested a 180-day extension to the comment deadly for a draft supplemental environmental impact statement for the Coastal Plain Oil and Gas Program, which includes ANWR. Still, the comment period formally closed on Nov. 7, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

Separately, the BLM’s public comment period for the proposed National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska rule, or NPR-A rule, has been extended so that people were allowed more time to provide feedback on that effort. This Thursday, Dec. 7, that comment period is also set to formally close.

A group gathering hosted by Earthjustice, to include Gwich’in tribal leaders, is slated for Wednesday morning in Washington, D.C. You can read more about the Coastal Plain SEIS by clicking here.

