Houston experts working with Anchorage officials on homeless housing pilot program

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Assembly members, representatives of Mayor Bronson’s office, officials from the Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness, and others concerned about the growing problem of homelessness in the community are meeting with experts from Houston, Texas, this week on ways to increase Anchorage’s ability to move homeless people into permanent housing.

Alaska’s News Source’s investigative unit produced a series of stories and specials on how Houston has moved tens of thousands of formerly homeless people into permanent living spaces. Houston’s success is seen as a model for many communities around the nation.

This week, the leaders of the Houston Coalition on the Homeless, as well as members of the Houston business community and that city’s top municipal official on homeless issues, were brought to Anchorage by ACEH to advise on the new pilot program in Alaska’s largest city.

Monday evening, ACEH leader Meg Zalatel, flanked by Mayor Dave Bronson and Assembly Chair Christopher Constant, announced a plan to move 150 people currently in winter shelters to permanent housing when those shelters close in April.

Money for the plan is expected to come from the alcohol tax as well as from shifting money from other municipal spending plans. Officials say no new taxes will be needed to pay for the pilot program. Houston officials also advised Anchorage to lobby the state for additional money. The total cost of the pilot program is estimated at roughly $4.6 million.

“If I was an Anchorage political official, I’d be all over the state legislature saying, ‘What are you doing? You need to help us,’” Mike Nichols, CEO for the Houston Coalition for the Homeless, said. “I’d be all over the health care providers saying ‘Can’t you use some of the Medicaid dollars to pay for services?’”

One key to success, Houston officials say, is getting all service providers and politicians to set clear goals and to be able to work together.

“You have to figure out how to get housing — to get people off the streets. Not for tomorrow, but for today. The way you do that is you look into the private market as much as possible,” said Marc Eichenbaum, Houston’s Special Assistant for Homeless issues. “You buy your way into that private market. You incentivize landlords to participate. You do it in a very targeted fashion. But at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter if it’s a full story, a second story, if it’s a multi-family complex, or if it’s a house. You find whatever model works in your jurisdiction.”

One key challenge for the Anchorage plan will be finding new units for permanent housing. The coalition has brought in a contractor to work with the real estate community and landlords to see what small apartments, studios, and other rental units in addition to more motel conversions are available in Anchorage.

Then, as in Houston, landlords need to be convinced to participate in the program.

Support services would also be provided for homeless people to ease the transition and help them take over the leases eventually and pay for their apartments on their own, often with social security, disability, or veterans benefits.

If the initial pilot program succeeds, the plan would then be scaled up to include even more homeless people.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.