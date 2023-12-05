‘Next Step’ initiative plans transition of 150 homeless out of shelters and into more permanent housing

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Leadership from Houston, Texas, was in Anchorage Monday night for the revealing of the Next Step initiative.

Anchorage Assembly members, Mayor Dave Bronson, and much of his staff were at the Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness headquarters talking about the plan, which is a $1.5 million initiative to transition 150 people out of cold weather shelters into more permanent housing.

Houston’s model, often touted as the “gold standard” by many local governments across the nation, is focused on permanent housing for the homeless in the Lone Star State’s largest city. Alaska’s News Source extensively investigated Houston’s model earlier this year, in a multi-part series, detailing what that city is doing compared with Anchorage.

In that coverage, Houston’s mayor said that government, nonprofit and community leaders need to work together and not be competitive when trying to solve homelessness. Cooperation was very much the tone of Monday’s meeting in Anchorage, where ACEH Executive Director and Assembly Vice Chair Meg Zaletel said “everyone seems to be going in the same direction,” on the Next Step plan.

Bronson said at the meeting that he doesn’t support the use of property taxes to pay for the $1.5 million initiative. Zaletel, and others at Monday’s meeting, said Next Step will be paid for with alcohol tax money, which has already been identified.

The plan is scheduled to be introduced at Tuesday’s regular Assembly meeting and voted on Dec. 19.

Officials at Monday’s meeting said some people have already been transitioned into permanent housing, and more would be transitioned if the measure passes.

The goal is to have 150 people transitioned out of emergency cold weather shelters by the end of April at a cost of nearly $31,000 per person, per year, or $75 per person, per day.

Alaska’s News Source asked several assembly members and Bronson’s staff if the initiative would be sustainable after year one and was told that municipal leadership would be looking at other city, state and federal funding sources.

The officials from Houston had suggested Anchorage ask the state Legislature for financial help with the homelessness situation. The visitors from Texas were invited by the ACEH to survey various initiatives to end homelessness in Anchorage, observe and give their feedback through Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.