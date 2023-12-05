Stormy weather returns to Alaska with snow likely through the end of the week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some light areas of snow and freezing rain has been falling across Southcentral this morning, as a warm air inversion remains in place over the Anchorage Bowl. While freezing rain has been reported, little to no impacts can be expected for the morning commute. You’ll still want to use caution on the roads, as recent snow and slick spots are still evident across the region.

Light snow will stay with us for inland locations through the first part of the day, with a light dusting to less than half an inch for locations that do manage to see some snow. This comes as an area of low pressure continues to moves northward through the Gulf of Alaska very slowly. While most of the rain and snow will primarily impact coastal regions of Southcentral today, inland areas will tap into a better source overnight into Wednesday. It’s here where a few inches of snow could fall through the end of the week.

Southeast will see the bulk of the activity today, with a winter storm warning still in effect for the Klondike and Haines Highway, including Klukwan until noon today. Up to a foot of total snowfall accumulation is likely, with travel expected to be difficult. Further south through the panhandle, heavy rain looks likely where minor flooding has already occurred for areas near Ward Lake. Additional rain through the day could lead to even more low-lying areas seeing flooding.

As the low moves slowly northward through, snow will spread across Southcentral tonight into Wednesday. It’s here where the most decent shot at accumulation exists for Anchorage and surrounding areas. The track of the low will need to be watched, as a more westerly route will lead to more accumulation in the coming days. For now it’s looking possible that Anchorage and surrounding locations will see 2 to 5 inches of snow, with most of the heavier snow occurring over the Kenai and Chugach Mountains. Should the more westerly track occur, it’s possible that we could see in excess of 5 inches of snow through Thursday.

Further west, an incoming storm will lead to snow accumulation for the Seward Peninsula. The Bering Strait Coast and Diomede remain under a winter weather advisory beginning at midnight tonight and lasting through Thursday afternoon. 3 to 6 inches of snow looks likely with winds gusting up to 55 mph. With gusty winds in the forecast, one can expect to see areas of blow snow which will significantly reduce visibility.

Active weather stays with us through the rest of the week, with temperatures dropping into the teens for highs this weekend.

Have a wonderful Tuesday!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.