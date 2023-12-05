Stormy for the West, Southeast and Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Active weather is angling for the State of Alaska through during the first days of December. Storms are lining up from west to east.

A center of low is spinning in the north Pacific Ocean. This is bringing heavy rain to Southeast and parts of Prince William Sound. The main impacts of this Gulf of Alaska system will be along the coasts, with snow likely in higher elevations and inland.

A winter weather advisory will go into effect at 9 p.m. Monday for Thompson Pass, through 6 a.m. Tuesday. This is primarily for blowing snow and reduced visibility with northeast winds gusting to 60 mph. A chance of snow will be in the outlook for Anchorage through the week, with Wednesday and Friday seeing the highest chance of snow.

Heavy snow is forecast for sections of the northern Panhandle. A winter storm warning affects the Klondike and Haines highways and Klukwan for snowfall accumulations of 5 to 12 inches, higher in the highest elevations. Ketchikan had close to 2 inches of rain on Monday and rain is more likely from the central to southern sections of the region.

