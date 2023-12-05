Stormy for the West, Southeast and Southcentral

Chances for snow through the week
Stormy for the West, Southeast and Southcentral
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:14 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Active weather is angling for the State of Alaska through during the first days of December. Storms are lining up from west to east.

A center of low is spinning in the north Pacific Ocean. This is bringing heavy rain to Southeast and parts of Prince William Sound. The main impacts of this Gulf of Alaska system will be along the coasts, with snow likely in higher elevations and inland.

A winter weather advisory will go into effect at 9 p.m. Monday for Thompson Pass, through 6 a.m. Tuesday. This is primarily for blowing snow and reduced visibility with northeast winds gusting to 60 mph. A chance of snow will be in the outlook for Anchorage through the week, with Wednesday and Friday seeing the highest chance of snow.

Heavy snow is forecast for sections of the northern Panhandle. A winter storm warning affects the Klondike and Haines highways and Klukwan for snowfall accumulations of 5 to 12 inches, higher in the highest elevations. Ketchikan had close to 2 inches of rain on Monday and rain is more likely from the central to southern sections of the region.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Iditarod musher Paul Gebhardt dies at 67
Colder temperatures are expected to make this Sunday one of the coldest Easters in recent...
Active storms bring changes to the workweek
Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines
Alaska Airlines to acquire Hawaiian Airlines
Large fire engulfs Spenard neighborhood park
Large fire engulfs Spenard neighborhood park, AFD says, with no injuries
Saturday will a mark one week since 21-year-old soldier Jaivion Hawkins was killed at at a...
Family of slain 21-year-old JBER soldier searches for answers

Latest News

MF - Weather Headlines 12-4-23
Stormy for the West, Southeast and Southcentral
Chilly week, with snow returning to Southcentral
Chilly week ahead with snow returning to Southcentral Alaska
Chilly week, with snow returning to Southcentral
Chilly week, with snow returning to Southcentral
Colder temperatures are expected to make this Sunday one of the coldest Easters in recent...
Active storms bring changes to the workweek