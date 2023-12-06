Alaska Court System warns people about jury scam

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Court System has posted a warning about a scam that’s been around a while but seems to have resurfaced recently. In it, someone who claims to be an officer of the law or a member of the court system calls and says they have a warrant for one’s arrest for failure to show up for jury duty. The only way to avoid arrest is to pay.

Anchorage District Court Judge Leslie Dickson said there are several red flags people should be aware of.

For one, she said, it’s extremely unlikely that anyone from the court system would call a potential juror directly; communication about jury duty is almost always by email or letter. Second, she said, no one gets arrested or is asked to pay when they don’t show up.

“This is something the court system would not do ... we would never call, threaten to arrest or ask for any money over the phone,” she said. “That is just not something that we would ever do, so that is the biggest clue that it’s a scam.”

Dickson said people who fail to show up for jury duty would likely get a letter reminding them of their service and asking them to reschedule.

Alaska gets its jury pool information from the state. According to Dickson, people who have applied for the Alaska Permanent Fund dividend are randomly selected. She said the court system does not share information about who’s been summoned or how to contact them.

“That is private information — it’s private even between jurors on the same jury,” she said. “We would never make that information public.”

Still, scammers are good at what they do and they appear to be contacting people who may never have been called for jury duty in the first place.

In some cases, they offer to clear up the “misunderstanding” about what has happened if the victim will share personal information, including financial information.

