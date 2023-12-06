Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old girl in Kentucky

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for a 10-year-old girl in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for a 10-year-old girl in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.(Kentucky State Police)
By Seth Hawk
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:35 PM AKST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for a 10-year-old girl in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.

State police are looking for Zoi Price. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 90 pounds and has shoulder-length brown hair.

Authorities believe 61-year-old Bradley Price, the girl’s biological father, left with her in a silver or gray 2000 Honda Odyssey with Kentucky license plates 111TJL.

Bradley Price is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and is bald.

The two were last seen in Lawrenceburg. Their direction of travel is not known.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert can call Lawrenceburg police at 502-839-5125

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Iditarod musher Paul Gebhardt dies at 67
Large fire engulfs Spenard neighborhood park
Large fire engulfs Spenard neighborhood park, AFD says, with no injuries
Joe Hickel works on adding to the massive gingerbread village he creates every year at the...
‘I had a good run’: Pastry Chef Joe Hickel on his final Hotel Captain Cook gingerbread village display
Colder temperatures are expected to make this Sunday one of the coldest Easters in recent...
Active storms bring changes to the workweek
Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines
Alaska Airlines to acquire Hawaiian Airlines

Latest News

A boy in hospice care wants to receive 2,000 cards for Christmas.
Boy in hospice care wants to receive 2,000 cards for Christmas: See how you can help
The members of Japanese Coast Guard carry the debris which are believed to be from the crashed...
Air Force identifies the eight US crew lost in Osprey crash in Japan
The owner of a house that exploded as police tried to execute a search warrant is believed to...
Man believed to have fired shots at officers before a Virginia house exploded is dead, police say
The owner of a house that exploded as police tried to execute a search warrant is believed to...
New details emerge about suspect in Virginia house explosion