Anchorage Assembly overrides Bronson’s budget vetoes

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly on Tuesday night effectively overrode Mayor Dave Bronson’s veto of ordinance No. AO 2023-95 as amended in a vote of 8-2, with only assembly members Kevin Cross and Randy Sulte voting against it. The Assembly only needed eight votes to successfully overrule the mayor’s vetoes of the amended General Operating Budget for 2024.

Bronson’s vetoes included a funding cut of $2.4 million to the Anchorage Fire Department’s mobile crisis team (MCT) and the Anchorage Police Department’s mobile intervention team (MIT).

“There are few public safety programs — particularly the mobile crisis team and mobile intervention team — that if we don’t override those vetoes, one of them is going to be cut completely and the other will be underfunded,” Rivera said. “Then there’s also some really important initiatives that we are moving forward with that are public safety related, that are housing related, that are homelessness related that we feel are important for us to take action on.”

Several Assembly members disagreed with Bronson's vetoes, including Assembly Member Felix Rivera, who called the mayor's vetoes 'disastrous.' (Jeremy Kashatok)

Bronson’s budget vetoes totaled $7.8 million, which includes $4 million from public safety and housing affordability and $2.79 million from the municipality workforce. The mayor has stood by his support for the MCT and MIT, but is against moving funding for them to the police and fire departments’ operation budgets.

“If the mayor’s strike of the MCT and MIT funding source is overturned, those programs will fall on the burden of the taxpayer and will not continue to be funded by the alcohol tax,” a statement from Bronson spokesperson Veronica Hoxie said. “The voters approved the alcohol tax to fund programs like MIT and MCT and the mayor is extremely concerned that the assembly has voted to move those programs to fall on the backs of the taxpayers. If that’s how the alcohol tax is going to be managed, the voters may not have approved it.”

Assembly Chair Chris Constant disagrees with the mayor though and believes without a well-functioning administration, there is no way to provide those specific, efficient services, especially without the funding already offered through the municipality. He was also concerned about Bronson vetoing funds of $2.3 million for labor reductions for vacant positions in the municipality.

“What really happened when he vetoed those funds, was he eliminated those programs and all the positions thereunder, so if we were not to override those vetoes those programs would be gone,” Constant said.

Assembly Vice Chair Meg Zaletel said she was proud of the work of the Assembly regarding the budget and urged the Assembly to provide good governance by providing essential public safety resources.

Rivera briefly spoke on the importance of overriding the mayor’s vetoes and moving forward with the municipality’s priorities of public safety and housing the homeless. Members also mentioned the numerous community members who reached out to urge the Assembly to override the vetoes.

Assembly member Anna Brawley believes the passed budget maintains fiscal responsibility for taxpayers.

“The Assembly’s budget if all these amendments are restored still remains about $2 million below the cap in the operating budget and leaves about $1.8 million in FY24 alcohol tax revenue that has not yet been programed. So this leaves additional room in our budget to address issues as they arise,” Brawley said.

In the written statement, the mayor said he will continue to support the MCT and MIT and is pleased that those programs will continue regardless of the action taken by the Assembly on Tuesday night.

An ordinance was also approved, which saw much debate, funding a contract with Alaska Pro Truckers to provide snow hauling services as needed with the municipality for $1 million.

