Anchorage School Board approves 1-year contract with educator’s union

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School Board announced Tuesday evening that it has approved a 1-year contract between the Anchorage Education Association and the Anchorage School District.

The new contract covers the period between July 1 of next year through June 30 of 2025. It reflects an increase in compensation as well as working conditions for the approximately 3,000 educators working within the Anchorage School District.

District Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt said in a statement that the new contract provides necessary changes for educators and bodes well for future negotiations with the legislature.

“I am encouraged by the School Board’s vote to approve the one-year contract with AEA that will provide much needed wage and benefit increases to approximately 3,000 educators in Anchorage. ASD greatly supports our teachers and staff who work tirelessly to advance student success,” Bryantt said. “I look forward to continuing this progress during the legislative session as we work with state leaders to support public education.”

The parties had previously reached a tentative deal last month. The entire contract is available for review online.

