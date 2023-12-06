Another lawsuit against MSBSD alleges district secludes and restrains disabled students illegally

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Another lawsuit has been filed against the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District, this time on behalf of two district parents who claim their child was illegally secluded and restrained multiple times during the 2022-2023 school year.

Along with the district, the class action lawsuit names three additional staff members of Shaw Elementary School as defendants; principal David Russell, tutor advisor Angela Snow and paraprofessional Laura Kelly.

The new complaint is now the third lawsuit filed against the district since mid-November, all of which are being represented by the Northern Justice Project.

The lawsuit states the district’s “practice of using excessive and unjustified restraint and seclusion” targets the disabled student population, citing that of the 208 documented incidents reported during the 2022-2023 school year, 202 involved students with varying disabilities.

According to court documents, Shaw Elementary School uses a small rectangular room known as the “Zen Den” to seclude students with behavioral issues where they are “physically prevented from leaving by a metal door that is closed and cannot be opened from the inside.” The complaint further states that school employees “can only observe students in the seclusion room through a small slit window.”

In a press release issued Monday, the parents of the 7-year-old cited in the complaint said these practices should never have been used by the district and encouraged other parents who have experienced similar incidents to come forward.

“The purpose of this Class Action Lawsuit is to protect every child in the Mat-Su Borough, not just our son,” the statement read.

One of the attorneys in the case, Goriune Dudukgian, said the lawsuit seeks the complete elimination of isolation rooms in the district, for the use of restraints to be only in extreme situations with safeguards in place, for district personnel to receive proper de-escalation training and for parents to be notified immediately following the restraint of their child.

In the same press release, Dudukgian said that students “are entitled to be treated with dignity and respect, just like everyone else.”

“Students with disabilities are not second class citizens,” his statement read. “They should not be getting placed in a solitary confinement room for the convenience of staff or as a form of punishment. It also should not have to be said that our children should not be getting abused and injured when they are at school.”

The Mat-Su Borough School District’s chief communications officer declined to comment on the matter Tuesday as the district has not formally received the complaint yet, but stated that once it does “it will review the matter, file a timely answer, and provide comment as determined prudent.”

