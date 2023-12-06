Athletes of the Week: Golovin triplets lead school to Mix 6 volleyball championship

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Golovin triplets, Kaylee, Ethan and Madison Fagerstrom, are often told they do not look the same, but they share the same name and the same game that led the Martin L. Olson School Lynx to their first mix six state volleyball championship in nearly 20 years.

”I’m happy and I’m just sad that it’s our last year playing with the team,” Kaylee said.

“Just unbelievable,” Ethan added after the win.

“Super emotional, I can’t believe we made it this far,” Madison shared.

However, the senior trio was more emotional before the triumphant victory than after, with tears visible on some of their faces as they embraced each other before the first serve of the championship match, knowing it was the final time stepping on the court together as teammates.

”I just realized it was my last high school game,” Ethan said.

“Our last time playing all together,” Madison chimed in.

“It hurts because he’s our brother and it hurts to see our siblings cry,” Kaylee added. “I don’t know, I think it is just the best feeling playing with a team, especially with your siblings.”

Like any siblings, especially triplets, competition is not new to the trio, who have been competing in mix six volleyball together since eighth grade.

″They used to beat me up until I started wrestling then they stopped messing with me,” Ethan said.

“I can still get ‘em,” Madison challenged. “No you can’t,” Ethan replied.

The seniors capped off a career with a championship trophy for their community and their family.

”It feels good to bring a title back home again [after] how long [it was], I am just proud,” Kaylee said.

“Just proud to bring it back home, make our community proud...” Ethan added.

“I am proud of us, I am proud of all of us,” Madison said.

Expect to see the Golovin trio on the basketball courts for the Lynx this winter before they walk the stage together at graduation in May.

