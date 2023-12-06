Blizzard warning issued for Thompson Pass with reduced visibility

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winter weather advisories have been dropped for all of Southcentral Alaska, except for a blizzard warning for Thompson Pass. The area of low pressure responsible for the return of snow continues to move northward through the Gulf of Alaska. The position of the low is a bit further east than needed for decent accumulation in the Anchorage Bowl; as a result, lighter snowfall totals can be expected today. We’ll still see 1 to 4 inches of snow along the Anchorage and Eagle River hillsides, with up to an inch possible for the municipality.

The best shot for accumulation for much of the region will occur this morning through the early afternoon, with the snow tapering off into the evening hours. The heaviest snow today will fall over the highest elevations of the Chugach Mountains. With the recent uptick in snow, avalanche danger should once again be monitored throughout the week. Outside of some light snow and winds through Prince William Sound into the evening, much of Southcentral will see drier conditions with breaks in the clouds through the night. This will be a brief break in the activity, with another round of snow moving through the region into Thursday.

The Thursday morning commute will largely be dry, outside of some flurry activity. Snow builds into the region through the afternoon hours, with western parts of Southcentral seeing 4-plus inches of snow. With temperatures expected to remain in the low- to mid-20s, the drier content of the snow will lead to areas of blowing snow. Be prepared for the possibility of reduced visibility, particularly south on the Seward Highway. Any snow we see will gradually taper off through Friday with colder air to filter in on the backside of it.

The big takeaway over the next 24 to 36 hours will be where snow will fall. Most of the snow today will fall through Prince William Sound and into the Copper River Basin, while the snow tomorrow will fixate on western parts of Southcentral. By this weekend, highs drop into the teens with drier weather.

Active, wet, and windy weather will continue to impact Southeast Alaska this week. Daily highs will stay in the 40s today, with colder weather returning through the week. By this weekend, highs drop into the mid to upper 30s, with many areas seeing a transition from rain to a wintry mix. Be prepared for difficult driving conditions through the week, with areas seeing more rain seeing some minor flooding potential.

