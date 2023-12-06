Get ready: Pacific storm to bring snow to Southcentral

Weather pattern is active for Alaska
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM AKST|Updated: moments ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A storm system in the northern Pacific Ocean will bring snow to Southcentral Alaska again.

Heavy snow and highs winds have combined to a Winter Storm Warning for Thompson Pass. Winds will also be high, gusting to 40 to 60 mph in the pass with snows of 5 to 8 inches. Drifting will cause travel issues and winds will reduce visibility.

Snow and/or a wintry mix will also fall in Valdez to Copper River Basin, where gusty winds will accompany this push of precipitation.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Anchorage. The advisory starts 3 a.m. Wednesday going through 6 p.m. For East Anchorage, Hillside, and along the Glenn Highway to Birchwood, snow could be 4 to 8 inches. For West Anchorage, 2 to 4 inches are likely.

On the western side of the state, another storm will move out of the Kamchatka Peninsula to lash the west coast with winds and snow. The Bering Strait could see winds to 50 mph, with winter weather advisories out for St. Lawrence Island and western coasts.

Hot spot: Sitka, in Southeast Alaska, with 50 degrees.

Cold spot: Fort Yukon, dropping to 18 degrees below zero.

Highest precipitation: Haines with 1.18 inches of rain.

