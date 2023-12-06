Marijuana drive-thru, internet and phone sales could soon be legal in Anchorage

By Joe Cadotte
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:05 PM AKST
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage’s marijuana retailers could soon be allowed to sell their products online, over the phone and through drive-thru windows if a pair of ordinances are passed by the Anchorage Assembly.

The two ordinances are on Tuesday’s Anchorage Assembly agenda. One would allow the acceptance of internet and phone orders to be picked up at stores with ID, and another would allow drive-thru pickup at businesses that sell marijuana.

“It’s really great with more accessibility to marijuana for a lot of people,” said Ana Shimek, part-owner of Cloudberry Cannabis Dispensary on Spenard Road. “A lot of people need medicine. And you know, I do believe it’s a good thing.”

It’s challenging to operate a marijuana shop in Anchorage, Shimek said. Added flexibility to how stores can sell their product would be helpful, she said.

“I’m excited,” Shimek said. “I love that we are constantly moving forward and we’re constantly seeing changes and updates and, you know, how a brand new industry should be.”

If passed by the Anchorage Assembly, the decision would be in line with a change earlier this year by the state’s Marijuana Control Board which allows internet, phone and drive-thru marijuana sales.

